PAW Patrol Needs Your Child's Help

PAW Patrol Live! will be performing their "Heroes Unite" show at Miller High Life Theatre, and The Morning Blend is giving away tickets! PAW Patrol is calling all good citizens to help face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the wold. It's up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going get's "ruff," lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! Show times include Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. as well as Sunday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Purchase a VIP- Very Important Pup- Package, which includes a premium seat and exclusive photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters after the show. For more information, visit online at PAW Patrol Live.