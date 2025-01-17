Partnership with Subaru and Operation Warm Provides for Children in Need

Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes to children in need, is teaming up with Subaru through the Subaru Loves to Help initiative. This partnership will help over 630 Subaru retailers deliver essential winter clothing to under-served communities across the country. Families in poverty often spend over 80% of their income on food, housing, childcare, and healthcare, leaving little room for essentials like winter clothing. This initiative aims to bridge that gap, ensuring children have the warmth and confidence they need to thrive at school and in their communities. Subaru retailers will host on-site gifting events or coordinate drop-off deliveries based on the community’s needs. Events will provide children the opportunity to select new coats, shoes, and socks. For more information on this initiative, visit Driving Warmth: Subaru and Operation Warm Team Up for Year Two

