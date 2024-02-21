Watch Now
Part Two Of The Tour of Quintessa

Quintessa
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 11:25:27-05

In part two of her tour of Quintessa's new surgical center in Brookfield, Molly meets two new doctors on the team. Dr. Whiteny Pafford specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dr. Jake Thayer is a distinguished, board-eligible plastic and reconstructive surgeon, specializing in a comprehensive array of treatments ranging from breast augmentations, liposuctions, and rhinoplasties to advanced procedures like traumatic and elective hand surgeries. Both doctors chat with Molly about how important it is to customize the patient experience to their needs and desired outcomes.

Shed off 2023 with a full face halo, a complimentary post procedure kit, a complimentary area of botox, & a QMD Hydroessence for $1,399. A savings of $657.50.
Available for purchase 1/2/24 - 3/29/24

Must be redeemed by 8/31/23

12 week weightloss package includes:

12 weeks of semaglutide, 6 lipo b injections, 3 weightloss IV’s, 4 nutrition specialist appointments, 3 appointments with wellness director, 3 body composition assessments, full access to Quintessa’s nutrition planning app for $2,599. A savings of $782.

Available for purchase 1/2/24 - 3/29/24

Must be redeemed by 8/31/24

They have five locations so go to MyQuintessa.com to find the location near you.

