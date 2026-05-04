Parkinson’s Foundations Moving Day Milwaukee

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects neurons in the brain that nearly 1 million people in the U.S. live with. People with Parkinson’s disease may experience tremor, slowness of movement, stiffness, and gait and balance problems. The Parkinson’s Foundation will be hosting Park for Moving Day Milwaukee. Moving Day walks nationwide bring together community members to honor loved ones with Parkinson’s, raise awareness about the disease, and support the work of the Parkinson’s Foundation.

People can pre-register, donate or volunteer for the Park for Moving Day Milwaukee at MovingDayMilwaukee.org. On-site registration will open at 9 am. For more information, visit Homepage | Parkinson's Foundation.