Parkinson's Foundation Bringing the Community Together

On May 18, the Midwest Chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation will be hosting Moving Day Milwaukee at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, WI. Kerrie McKeough and Ryan Brennan join the show today to talk about how the event celebrates movement. There will be instructor-led exercises that have been proven to help manage Parkinson's and care partners, the We Move Ceremony, and a family-friendly walk. Since 2011, Moving Day events across the country have raised more than $45 million to support the Parkinson's Foundation's mission to make life better for people with PD.

Moving Day Milwaukee to benefit the Parkinson’s Foundation will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Hart Park (Chestnut Street Commons) in Wauwatosa. Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m.; the walk will begin at 10:00 a.m. For more information and to pre-register, visit MovingDayMilwaukee.org.