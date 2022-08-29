Watch Now
Parents: Ways to Reduce Stress

Touchstone Counseling
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 12:03:26-04

The beginning of the school can be year so stressful for parents, What can parents do to minimize their stress load? Today Christine Finerty with Touchstone Counseling gives us tips that can reduce the stress they are feeling and strategies that will help them from taking their emotions out on the kids. Touchstone Counseling is a mental health service provider working with adolescents and adults ages 14-adulthood.

For more information about services visit Touchstone Counseling | Women's Health & Wellness (touchstonemilwaukee.com)

