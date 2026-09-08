Parents React To Meta Settlement

Meta reached a landmark multi-state settlement in late August to resolve major lawsuits alleging that Facebook,a nd Instagram were designed to addict children and harm their mental health. Now the first parent survey from Coalition to Empower our Future on the landmark agreement is being revealed. Find out how families feel about new protections and will other platforms follow Meta's lead. Today, Glen Weiner, Executive Director of Coalition to Empower our future will talk about the survey.
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