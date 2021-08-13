Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Parenting with the Polyvagal Model

With Author Jan Winhall
Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 11:09:06-04

Treating trauma and addiction is a difficult task, but the Felt Sense Polyvagal Model can help take good care of ourselves and our children. This is the system that monitors our safety, our flight/fight/freeze and shutdown responses. Treating Trauma and Addiction with the Felt Sense Polyvagal Model: A Bottom-Up Approach by Jan Winhall explores this model more in-depth. Jan joins us this morning to share some of these parenting tips, such as how to stay C.A.L.M. and help children stay connected to their bodies in healing.

To learn more about Jan, visit JanWinhall.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019