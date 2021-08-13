Parenting with the Polyvagal Model

Treating trauma and addiction is a difficult task, but the Felt Sense Polyvagal Model can help take good care of ourselves and our children. This is the system that monitors our safety, our flight/fight/freeze and shutdown responses. Treating Trauma and Addiction with the Felt Sense Polyvagal Model: A Bottom-Up Approach by Jan Winhall explores this model more in-depth. Jan joins us this morning to share some of these parenting tips, such as how to stay C.A.L.M. and help children stay connected to their bodies in healing.

To learn more about Jan, visit JanWinhall.com.