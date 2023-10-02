Parenting After High School: What Changes?

Kim Muench, Jai Institute for Parenting Certified Coach and the founder of Real-Life Parent Guide is here to talk about what parenting young adults look like, and what changes about your parenting style when kids reach this age. Things change a lot, especially when kids reach their late teen years to their mid-twenties. In today's day and age, parenting young adults has changed and parents are trying to figure out why their coming-of-age parenting style doesn't work with their kids today. There's a huge difference between parenting in the 80's and 90's and parenting today. Kim tells us all about how to overcome this obstacle.

