Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Panelized Homes

HomeWire Realty & NuGen Homes
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 11:58:17-05

Real Estate Owner and Broker Missy Buttrum is back. Today she introduces us to Panelized homes.
Panelized homes are higher quality construction with a more predictable timeline and greater value to the consumer. !
Missy is the owner and broker at HomeWire Realty & Team Bliss, she has been in the business over 12 years.
She works with buyers, sellers and investors; her husband owns NuGen Homes and does home builds,
modular homes, manufactured homes and custom building.
Contact Missy at 262-227-7064 or email her at missy@homewire.com.
Check out the website: www.NuGenHomes.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo