Real Estate Owner and Broker Missy Buttrum is back. Today she introduces us to Panelized homes.

Panelized homes are higher quality construction with a more predictable timeline and greater value to the consumer. !

Missy is the owner and broker at HomeWire Realty & Team Bliss, she has been in the business over 12 years.

She works with buyers, sellers and investors; her husband owns NuGen Homes and does home builds,

modular homes, manufactured homes and custom building.

Contact Missy at 262-227-7064 or email her at missy@homewire.com.

Check out the website: www.NuGenHomes.com