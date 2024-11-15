Pamper Yourself Even During Pregnancy

Pregnant and lactating mothers often believe that they need to avoid any aesthetic procedures and use only a gentle cleanser and moisturizer. Dr. Deborah Manjoney, founder and operator of Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa, is here to let this group of women know that there are some options, especially if they are having problems with their skin. They offer several different facials that can be customized to meet your needs, along with facials, the DeRive hair restoration system is a botanical system that is safe to use at anytime, perfect for mothers who notice hair loss during and following pregnancy.

Don't forget about skin care as a service or luxurious products for youreself when you are pregnant, or for a loved one who might need a pick-me-up!

