Palermo’s Pizza is partnering again with Hunger Task Force to distribute 500 Easter Baskets that contain food for an Easter dinner, frozen pizzas, and more as a part of the company’s annual Easter Baskets for the Hungry event. The event, now in its 17th year, provides festive foods for low-income families so that they can gather over an Easter meal and many more.

To Donate or Volunteer visit: Hunger Task Force