Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Painting Can Save Your Life

How and Why We Paint
Boswell hosts an evening event on November 2 at 6:30pm with Sara Woster, artist and founder of The Painting School, who visits with her new book, Painting Can Save Your Life, which invites readers into the vibrant world of painting as a creative practice powerful enough to transform our lives. In conversation with journalist and documentarian Mary Louise Schumacher. To register, click here. To purchase the book, click here. In Painting Can Save Your Life, Sara welcomes readers into this transformative art form, inviting them to pick up a brush and discover how painting can help you see the world in a whole new way.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 15:22:54-04

Boswell hosts an evening event on November 2 at 6:30pm with Sara Woster, artist and founder of The Painting School, who visits with her new book, Painting Can Save Your Life, which invites readers into the vibrant world of painting as a creative practice powerful enough to transform our lives. In conversation with journalist and documentarian Mary Louise Schumacher.

To register, click here.
To purchase the book, click here.

In Painting Can Save Your Life, Sara welcomes readers into this transformative art form, inviting them to pick up a brush and discover how painting can help you see the world in a whole new way.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes