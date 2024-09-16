Paint Your House Just One Time with Ceramic Coatings!

Jeff and Roxanne Ecklund, owners of Rhino Shield are here to talk about a coating that can last longer than any traditional house paint! Rhino Shield is a ceramic coating that looks just like fresh paint, but it's guaranteed to last a minimum of 25 years! That's 5-7 times longer than your traditional paint job and they also have any color you can think of! Take advantage of the summer special. 10% off and 18 months same as cash financing through the 25th. Call 262-483-2566. For more information visit rhinoshieldWIS.com.