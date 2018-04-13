Paint the Town Periwinkle This April

Cancer of the esophagous is one of the least studied and yet one of the most deadly cancers in the world. It's extremely aggressive and people often treat symptoms for a long time without seeing a doctor. Joining us to discuss the disease and some of the important warning signs is esophageal cancer survivor Michele Rifkin.

For more information on esophageal cancer and how they are Painting the Town Periwinkle for Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, visit ECAN.org.