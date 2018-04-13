Paint the Town Periwinkle This April

Wind Advisory issued April 13 at 3:20PM CDT expiring April 14 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dodge, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock, Waukesha
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 13 at 3:17PM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Ozaukee
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued April 13 at 3:13PM CDT expiring April 15 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan
Winter Storm Watch issued April 13 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 16 at 12:00AM CDT in effect for: Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington
Cancer of the esophagous is one of the least studied and yet one of the most deadly cancers in the world. It's extremely aggressive and people often treat symptoms for a long time without seeing a doctor. Joining us to discuss the disease and some of the important warning signs is esophageal cancer survivor Michele Rifkin.
For more information on esophageal cancer and how they are Painting the Town Periwinkle for Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, visit ECAN.org.