Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Pain Physicians of Wisconsin
Posted at 10:57 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:57:02-05

One of the principle investigators in a national research study for diabetic neuropathy, Pain Physicians of Wisconsin just celebrated its one year anniversary in November. Physician at Pain Physicians of Wisconsin, Dr.Thomas Stauss who is Board Certified in pain management joins us to discuss a groundbreaking therapy for patients with diabetic neuropathy.

PPW offers same day appointments! Their are locations in Kenosha, Franklin, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Madison. To schedule an appointment call 262-297-PAIN (7246) or visit www.ppwhealth.com

