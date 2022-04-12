In fit model Heather Mathes new book, Paid To Be Perfect, she was paid to maintain size 6. In her book, she shares what she eats, how she works-out and other tips to help the readers find their perfect self.

Heather wants the readers to stop obsessing about their weight and focus on the best life has to offer. In her two part book, she reveals the secret to her perfect size, how she got her big break and what she has learned about the business throughout the years.

For more information or to purchase the book, please visit PaidToBePerfect.com.