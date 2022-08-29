Watch Now
Packer Season is Approaching

Wayne Larivee with The Game 97.3 WRNW
It's almost football season! What should we expect for the Packers? Joining us today is Wayne Larivee the voice of the packers on The Game 97.3 WRNW. We have 2 weeks before the regular season starts, did we learn much about this year’s team in pre-season? As an insider Wayne gives us some things to look for this season.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 29, 2022
