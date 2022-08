August 31 is Overdose Awareness Day. Cammie Wolf Rice, author and advocate, lost her son Christopher to an opioid overdose. Founder of the Christopher Wolf Crusade, her mission is to end addiction and prevent tragedies like this from happening. Among her accomplishments is creating a new position in hospitals, Life Care Specialists, to provide families in need struggling with these issues.

To learn more about how Cammie is working stop the opioid epidemic, please visit https://cammiewolfrice.com