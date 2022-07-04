Overcoming the Odds: "Who Could Have Imagined"

Before moving to the States, Dr. Aliette St. Hilaire enjoyed an idyllic childhood in the Bahamas But life changed abruptly when she became pregnant at 12 and married at 13. Written off as a teenage mom and high school dropout, Aliette made a discovery that would change her life again: faith.

Through faith, she was able to surmount obstacles that would have imprisoned her in poverty and ignorance. She worked hard for an education, ultimately building a successful career in medicine. People have been impressed by her story and told her that she should write a book, so she did.

For more information or to buy her book, Who Could Have Imagined, please visit aliettesthilaire.com

