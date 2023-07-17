Overcoming the Mid-Year Slump

Leadership Coach and Consultant at Playmaker Solutions, Tiffany Yvonne joins us today to discuss the mid year slump. Tiffany tells us why it's such a challenging problem and how busy ambitious leaders can blast through the “mid-year slump”, reignite 2023 goals, and transform this into a season of breakthrough for themselves, their teams, and their families. Her solutions include learning how to recognize if it's the problem, providing spaces where leaders can go to get help and connecting with Tiffany herself. If you need help with your mid year slump, join Tiffany at her free virtual event on August 9 at 11:30am. For more information, visit online at Tiff Talk Live Experiences.

