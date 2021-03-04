Menu

Overcoming Pandemic Burnout for Moms

With Doctor, Author and Mom Sheetal DeCaria
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 11:11:15-05

Mothers were struggling balancing work-life balance prior to the pandemic. But the headlines now are much more concerning -- “Working Moms are Not Okay,” “America’s Mothers are in Crisis.” Nearly three million women have left the workforce and over 75% of parents of school-age children report stress as a result of the uncertain school year. Mothers are facing escalating emotional and financial stress, and this stress is being transferred to our children. Joining us with suggestions and insight into overcoming mom pandemic burnout is Dr. Sheetal DeCaria.

For more information on Dr. Decaria and her book, "Break the Chronic Pain Cycle: A 90 Day Program to Diagnose and Eliminate Your Chronic Pain", visit DrDeCaria.com.

