Overcoming First-Time Buyer Challenges

with Home Partners of America
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 11:23:30-04

The housing market has been booming. Since 2019, home prices rose nearly 30% and a typical home is about $80,000 more expensive than pre-pandemic. Fewer options for home buyers are leading to multiple offers and increased competition in the housing market.

Home Partners of America has a mission to provide people who would otherwise be locked out of the traditional single-family housing market a new path to homeownership.

Nicole Konkel, Vice President of Property Management, joins us to discuss how their programs work, first-time buyer challenges and what type of properties are available in your local area.

