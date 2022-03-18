Overcoming Fibroids

We’re in the middle of Women’s History Month and something nearly 80-percent of women have a history of developing by the time they reach the age of 50 are fibroids. Our friends at the UW All of Us Research at the University of Wisconsin Center for Community Engagement, along with Rochelle Parker, a woman who’s passionate about helping women overcome fibroids, join us this morning to talk about the second in a series of events coming up to help educate women about their options. Leslie McAbee from UW all of Us Milwaukee is joined by Rochelle Parker. Rochelle is the Founder and CEO of Reach.Empower.Produce. Coaching Agency. Rochelle is the creator of the VIP Fibroid Shutdown event that type of initiative All of us supports.

UW All of Us Milwaukee has many resources:

1. To learn more about the All of Us Research program, go to Join-All-Of-Us-Dot-Org. https://www.joinallofus.org/ or call (414) 219-3810, Option 1 or email allofusuwmke@hslc.wisc.edu

2. Visit https://allofus.wisc.edu/about/ to learn more about our UW efforts in the community.

3. You can also keep up with us on our Facebook page:

4. For Reach. Empower. Produce and the Fibroid Shutdown:

email r.e.p.coachingagencyrp@gmail.com

(413) 258-3439

6. Website: https://www.rochelleparker.com/events