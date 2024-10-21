Outsourcing Parenting - Dr. Duffy Explains

Clinical psychologist, best-selling author, speaker and national media personality. Dr Duffy has been working with individuals, couples, teens, and families for nearly twenty years.

Dr. Duffy talks about outsourcing your parenting to skilled and caring adults in the life of your kids. Based on Dr Duffy’s recent Substack: “The Impact of Coach Walker”. One very important path to success, joy, connection and fulfillment in life. Based on a story that involves Dr Duffy’s son, George and his high school swim coach, Scott Walker, Lyons Township HS.