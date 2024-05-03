Outside Furniture That's Sustainable and Beautiful

Stacie Gross from Amish Craftsmen Guild shows us some four season furniture that is a great way to kick off the season. Gathering around outdoor furniture is a great way to make memories, build relationships, or just to get outside more! The Amish Craftsmen Guild has over 2000 products in over 31 colors and endless color placement options.

Right now they are offering 10% gift of savings off in-stock forever furniture now though Memorial Day weekend including table sets, gliders, Adirondacks, rocking chairs. Scan QR Code, fill out the 2-minute survey and save $100 off your furniture purchase of $1000 or more now through July 31st, 2024!

Come to their showroom in Cedarburg, go to their website at amishcraftsmenguild.com and fill out the schedule a consultation form, or call our showroom to schedule a in-store or home consultation but remember to fill out the survey if you want to save $100 off you $1000 purchase now through July 31st, 2024