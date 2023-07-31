Outlast the Summer Heat with Refreshing Gelato

Joining us from Cocoa Tree Confectionery is owner, Chef Kishoree Boegel with Assistant Manager, Brogan. The chocolate shop decided to try something new this summer by introducing their own gelato production in late May. You can either stop in the shop for a casual scoop or get a catered pan for a party with up to 7 flavors! There's also a special deal on Fridays which involves $5 pints! Check out Cocoa Tree Confectionery for some delicious gelato or chocolate. When you stop by, mention that you saw them on the Morning Blend and get a free bonbon!