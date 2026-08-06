Outdoor Furniture Without The Fuss

By The Yard has maintenance free, recycled outdoor furniture with an industry leading 35 year warranty. During the State Fair they have a sale on all furniture at the By The Yard booth or in our Oconomowoc Showroom. Steph talks with Jacob Wolf about the durability of this outdoor furniture. Grab a few pieces or outfit the entire backyard. Call 877-220-0448
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By The Yard has maintenance free, recycled outdoor furniture with an industry leading 35 year warranty. During the State Fair they have a sale on all furniture at the By The Yard booth or in our Oconomowoc Showroom. Steph talks with Jacob Wolf about the durability of this outdoor furniture. Grab a few pieces or outfit the entire backyard. Call 877-220-0448