Outdoor Dining with The Mader Menu and Artisan 179

Artisan 179gives their guests a chance to experience superior service, unique cocktails, and creative cuisine. They want to share their passion for craft, food, art, and music. Co-owners, Carrie Boehm and Ted Anderson give Tyler the ultimate tour! The team at Artisan 179 creates both the cuisine and cocktails with passion and house-made ingredients. Simple syrups, bitters, aged rye are all such examples. Artisan 179 is more than a place to eat! Instead, it is a community of food and drink enthusiasts, artists, and musicians. Kick off summer dining on their outdoor patio overlooking Pewaukee Lake. Make a reservation now for Artisan 179!

Artisan 179

79 W Wisconsin Ave,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

262.691.0200