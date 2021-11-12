Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Our Friend Vince Vitrano Joins The Show

Vinny's Next Move
Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 12:32:52-05

He has made numerous appearances on The Morning Blend. Vince joins us this morning to talk about his big upcoming career move and to relive some fun moments from past shows.
You never know what will happen with these three!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019