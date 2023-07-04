Our Fascination with True Crime

Stacey Nye, PhD, clinical psychologist, true crime aficionado, and podcast host/creator, takes a
peek inside one of the most anticipated shows of the summer, Peacock’s Based on a True
Story. The eight-episode series follows couple Ava and Nathan Bartlett (played by Kaley Cuoco
and Chris Messina) who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with
true crime. Using her expertise in psychology and true crime, Stacey will uncover the themes of
the show and speculate on the motivations of the characters.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 04, 2023
