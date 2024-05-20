Organization Determined To Make a Change

Advocates of Ozaukee is the only domestic and sexual violence shelter and agency in all of Ozaukee County. Advocates also works with victims of human trafficking. They have a program for children who have been in a domestic or sexual violence situation as well. Executive Director Barb Fischer joins the show today to discuss how their nonprofit provides all needed services to victims. Everything from transportation and food to counseling and prevention programming.

We invite all viewer to go to our website, advocatesofozaukee.com, for more information on how they can support victims and survivors. The most important thing they can do is to BELIEVE victims when they hear what is happening. Many victims stay in relationships because they are told no one will believe them.

Secondly, Advocates is in the midst of an expansion that will include pet space so victims do not need to leave pets behind or stay in a dangerous situation because they won’t leave their pet. It is estimated that at least 47% of victims won’t leave a bad relationship because they are afraid to leave their pet.

Additionally, if you mention that you saw Advocates of Ozaukee on Coffee On Us at any Fiddleheads location, you will receive 10% off your order. Be sure to stop in to one of Fiddleheads 8 locations – which were voted best coffee shop in ‘Best of the Burbs’.