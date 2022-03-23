Watch
Oral Health and Its Connection to COVID-19

Posted at 9:57 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:57:16-04

While many people are likely aware of the most common risk factors associated with complications from COVID-19, including diabetes or high blood pressure, a surprising connection has emerged with dental health. To help all of us brush up on our oral health routines amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in the future, Dr. Leonard Weiss, chief dental officer for UnitedHealthcare, is here to provide tips on good dental care.
Recent research indicates that people with gum disease who become infected with COVID-19 are at increased risk of poor outcomes, including a greater chance of admission to the intensive care unit. This makes sense, as good oral health is a first line of defense to help the body protect itself from infections, systemic inflammation and various types of diseases.
Unfortunately, gum disease – also known as periodontal disease – affects nearly 50% of  Americans 30 or older, with the prevalence of this condition increasing by age. It’s important to remember that gum disease is generally preventable through proper brushing, flossing and regular dental cleanings.
