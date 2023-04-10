Operation Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

Andy Weins from Camo Crew Junk Removal joins us today to talk about their company's mission to stay focused on sustainability. In honor of Earth Day, Camo Crew Junk Removal is going to tell us about their Sort, Store and Ship approach that helps minimize landfill waste. Majority of the items they collect from customers are recycled and re-purposed. Camo Crew Junk Removal is a Veteran owned, community-based junk removal service that takes pride in being kind, prompt and removing a customer's items without judgment and as efficiently as possible.

For more information, visit online at Camo Crew Junk Removal.