Open Mic Night & Surprise Guest Singers At Blueburg Cafe

Blueburg Cafe, Southeast Wisconsin's premiere "Open Mic" event is celebrating it's 10 year anniversary this year with a festive party and concert on Wednesday August 3rd at 7pm. Van Jaeger, singer and song writer is here to talk about the event. Local rockers Comfort Shag will perform with the four winners of the Best of Blueburg Cafe on songs of their choice, along with a slew of local celebrity singers.

The event is at The Cedarburg Cultural Center at W62N546 Washington Ave, Cedarburg WI. 8/3 at 7pm.