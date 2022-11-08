Open Enrollment in a Remote Work World

While the majority of today's workforce prefers remote work over going to the office, a new MetLife survey finds that work-from-home employees may be more worried about their finances and confused about benefits than their on-site and even hybrid colleagues.

The survey found that over half of the remote workforce (55%) are highly anxious about their finances, 20% more than hybrid and on-site workers, and that this group spends more time worrying about their benefits/

With 65% of remote workers saying a better understanding of benefits would help make them feel more financially secure, this open enrollment season is an opportunity for employees to strengthen their financial security by electing the right coverage.