Online Safety Tips for Children

With Lightspeed Systems
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 11:25:12-04

Schools are beginning to prepare what the new school year will look like come September, raising questions about online safety for children. Protecting online activity is different now with more remote learning, as well as kids taking their school-issued devices home with them. Lightspeed Systems is here to help! This system filters, manages, protects and analyzes any device from anywhere, ensuring online safety. Detective Rich Wistocki joins us today discuss the extra layer of protection that Lightspeed offers.

To learn more about online privacy, visit lightspeedsystems.com.

