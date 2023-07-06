Online Learning with Wisconsin Virtual Learning

Executive Director/Principal Michael Leach and Organizational Development Coordinator Danielle Biever from Wisconsin Virtual Learning chat with us today about the program.

Wisconsin Virtual Learning (WVL) is a tuition free for K-12th grade online public school with highly qualified and experienced Wisconsin-certified teachers and a track record of over a decade of student success. Its passion is to do whatever it takes to help each child reach their full potential. WVL offers a diverse selection of learning pathways including online classes, independent learning, and curriculum choices to best meet the individual learning styles and needs of each of its students.

For more information or to request enrollment visit the website at WisconsinVL.net.

