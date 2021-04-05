Watch
One Year of 5G in Wisconsin

With UScellular and Samsung's Latest Devices
Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:37:59-04

UScellular’s 5G network has been in the marketplace for over a year now. But there still seems to be questions about what it is and what it can do. Joining us to break down what the network means for you and your devices is Kristy Baron, UScellular Director of Sales and Operations, and Stephen Hawke, Samsung Senior Manager of Mobile Computing Product Strategy.

UScellular is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 for free for customers who switch! Visit UScellular.com to make an appointment at a store near you. And visit Samsung.com for more information on all of their latest devices.

