One Stop Shop for Father's Day

The Flannel Fox
Melyssa Bauer from The Flannel Fox returns to help you gift dad with some new items for Father's Day. Choose from apparel to gifts in a variety of price points, making The Flannel Fox your one stop shop for dad this season. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays (during the summer) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information online, head to The Flannel Fox.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 14, 2023
