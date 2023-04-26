One Rockin' Show

Sue Eyre and Allison Raeann Kusick are here today to talk about the Wisconsin Geological Society's upcoming Rock and Mineral Show. This show will feature a variety of rock collections. WGS is an organization founded 87 years ago by the Milwaukee Public Museum. This show will be held at Hart Park Muellner Bldg., Wauwatosa, WI on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. Admission is $3 for one or $5 for two-cash only. Accompanied children get in for FREE. For more information, visit online at at Wisconsin Geological Society or on social media at WGS.