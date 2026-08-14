One More Splash Before Back to School

There is still time to squeeze in one more summer getaway! Late August is one of the best times to visit Chula Vista!

The best of both worlds is located here: waterparks for their wild side and relaxing river views for your mild side. With over 200,000 square feet of waterparks, one of America’s top 10 chophouses, and 18-hole golf course, adventure zip lines and ropes courses and more, they offer a year-round destination at Chula Vista Resort

We learned more from Krissy Kaminski Sigmund, the Vice President and Co-Owner of Chula Vista Resort. For a limited time, Chula Vista Resort is offering special deals that'll be sure to kickstart family getaways just in time for fall. They offer special packages for everybody, ensuring that you and your family can have a blast while enjoying friendly pricing.

Book your family getaway at https://www.chulavistaresort.com/