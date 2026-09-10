One More Bite, One More Stop: The Latest Supper Club Adventure

Wisconsin’s beloved supper club tradition is back in the spotlight with the release of Wisconsin Supper Clubs: One for the Road. Award-winning author and photographer Ron Faiola takes readers on another flavorful journey, highlighting new and updated supper clubs across Wisconsin while expanding his travels into Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Packed with stunning photography, personal stories, and interviews with owners and patrons, the book celebrates the people and places that keep this cherished dining culture alive. Faiola will also appear at Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee on September 10 at 6:30 p.m. for a free presentation and book signing. Whether you're a longtime supper club enthusiast or planning your next road trip, this new guide offers plenty of inspiration.