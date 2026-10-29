One Million Meals, One Big Day of Giving

Ready to roll up your sleeves and make a difference? Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and Mariano’s are bringing the community together for the Caring for our Communities Million Meal Pack on November 5.

More than 2,000 volunteers are needed to pack one million jambalaya meals for families experiencing food insecurity. Volunteers can sign up for one of three two-hour shifts and work alongside organizations including Kinship Community Food Center and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

It’s an easy way for friends, families, coworkers and community groups to turn a few hours into a major impact for neighbors across the region.

Sign up for a volunteer shift at Million Meal Pack.