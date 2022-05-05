Watch
One Man's Incredible Life Journey

From Orphan to Boardroom
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:27:31-04

Author Ed Hajim joins us to talk about his book "On The Road Less Traveled." It details his unlikely journey from orphanage to the boardroom. Kidnapped by his father at a young age, Ed ended up in an orphanage and was told his mother was dead. Somehow, despite his traumatic childhood he had a survival instinct that led him to became a financier and philanthropist. For more on Ed and his book, please click here.

