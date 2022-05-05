One Man's Incredible Life Journey

Author Ed Hajim joins us to talk about his book "On The Road Less Traveled." It details his unlikely journey from orphanage to the boardroom. Kidnapped by his father at a young age, Ed ended up in an orphanage and was told his mother was dead. Somehow, despite his traumatic childhood he had a survival instinct that led him to became a financier and philanthropist. For more on Ed and his book, please click here.
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:27:31-04
