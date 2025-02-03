One Family's Heart Story

February is National Heart Month. Today we meet the DeGaro family. 4 year old J.R. had a heart transplant at 2 months old. Today he is doing great! The DeGaro family is very involved in fund-raising for the American Heart Association. Big sister Audrie was named as a top fundraiser at her school in East Troy. · This National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 7, people and landmarks across the U.S. will Go Red to raise awareness and education around women’s heart health as part of the American Heart Association’s Heart Month celebration. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, but many instances can be prevented through education and a healthy lifestyle. ·Among females 20 years of age and older between 2017 and 2020, nearly 45% had some form of cardiovascular disease. ** For more, visit www.wearredday.org