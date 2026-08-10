One Budget-Friendly Casserole That Feeds a Crowd Without Breaking the Bank

Looking for a hearty, affordable meal that delivers big flavor on a small budget? Culinary expert Kristina Vänni is sharing her Cost Cutting Cabbage Casserole, a simple twist on traditional stuffed cabbage recipes. Instead of rolling and stuffing cabbage leaves, this easy casserole combines chopped cabbage, ground beef, onion, milk, and seasonings into one satisfying dish.

Cabbage has become a trendy ingredient again, but it's long been a staple in budget-conscious kitchens thanks to its versatility and low cost. By stretching just one pound of ground beef with nutritious cabbage, this casserole can feed a family or a crowd with ease.

Serve it fresh from the oven with a spoonful of lingonberry jam for a surprising sweet-savory pairing. Best of all, leftovers reheat beautifully, making tomorrow's lunch just as delicious as dinner.

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