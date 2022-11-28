One Action Everyone Can Take to Advance Critical Brain Research

Parkinson's disease is the world's fastest growing neurological disorder; approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed every year and an estimated one million are living with the disease. A new research study, from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, is helping scientists to understand what it means to be at risk for brain diseases like Parkinson's. Dr. Rachel Dolhun is a board-certified neurologist and movement disorder specialist who joins us to talk about recognizing symptoms to take control of your health. For more information, please visit MichaelJFox.org/ppmi