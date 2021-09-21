On Your Way to Wellness

Everyone tackles wellness in a different way, and Destination Kohler encourages guests to discover their own path. If you’re not planning to hit up Kohler’s championship golf courses, there are plenty of other wellness experiences for guests. Associate Director of Wellness at Kohler Co., Ashley Kohler, joins us this morning to discuss some of the ways that guests can improve their overall well-being during their next vacation to Kohler!

To see and book well-being experiences, visit DestinationKohler.com. You can also check out YogaOnTheLake.com or BoldCycle.com to book classes.