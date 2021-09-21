Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

On Your Way to Wellness

At Destination Kohler
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:38:51-04

Everyone tackles wellness in a different way, and Destination Kohler encourages guests to discover their own path. If you’re not planning to hit up Kohler’s championship golf courses, there are plenty of other wellness experiences for guests. Associate Director of Wellness at Kohler Co., Ashley Kohler, joins us this morning to discuss some of the ways that guests can improve their overall well-being during their next vacation to Kohler!

To see and book well-being experiences, visit DestinationKohler.com. You can also check out YogaOnTheLake.com or BoldCycle.com to book classes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019