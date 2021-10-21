Watch
Olympic Gold Medalist Discusses the Importance of Youth Sports Programs

by LeagueApps
Posted at 11:20 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:20:47-04

A recent study found that during the pandemic the average child is spending nearly 7 fewer hours per week playing sports. Olympic Gold Medalist Benita Fitzgerald talks about why it's important for kids to engage in youth sports and local programs in our area that can help.
LeagueApps.com/tour

